July 1 Twintec AG :

* Sales in fiscal year 2014 up by approx. 40 pct at 29.2 million euros ($32.50 million)

* FY EBITDA improved in 2014 by 4.3 million euros to 1.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)