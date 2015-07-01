BRIEF-MG Med to buy 17.1 pct stake in Oxford Cancer Biomarkers for 3.40 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
July 1 Novartis AG
* Novartis International AG says Alcon unit receives European approval for pre-loaded intraocular lens delivery system to treat patients undergoing cataract surgery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4