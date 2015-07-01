July 1 Amper SA :

* Agrees to increase share capital by 7.4 million euros ($8.2 million), 0.05 euro per share nominal value without share premium

* Each share with preferential subscription right

* Each three preferential subscription rights to give right to subscribe for one new share

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)