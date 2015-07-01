BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 1 Restamax Oyj
* Restamax Plc's subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy has signed a labour hire agreement with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Europe's largest timeshare company
* Agreement enters into force on June 30, 2015 and is estimated to amount to approximately 20 million euros ($22.25 million) in total over next 5-7 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4