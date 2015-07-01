July 1 Restamax Oyj

* Restamax Plc's subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy has signed a labour hire agreement with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Europe's largest timeshare company

* Agreement enters into force on June 30, 2015 and is estimated to amount to approximately 20 million euros ($22.25 million) in total over next 5-7 years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)