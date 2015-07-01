BRIEF-MG Med to buy 17.1 pct stake in Oxford Cancer Biomarkers for 3.40 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
July 1 Medicrea International SA :
* Raises 3.5 million euros ($3.89 million) through a private placement
* Issues 485,438 new shares at a price of 7.30 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4