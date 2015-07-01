July 1 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Shareholders resolve to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.1 zloty per share or total value of 2 million zlotys ($530,152)

* FY 2014 dividend will be paid in two tranches of 0.07 zloty per share and of 0.03 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7725 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)