July 1 Mediaholding :

* Says Stearway Limited decreases stake in company to 8.9 pct from 28.58 pct

* Says OKLAFOR INVESTMENTS LTD acquires 25 pct stake in company

* Says Streamball Trading Limited divested 20 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1f0a88d, bit.ly/1GMdTUg, bit.ly/1JtyYXY

Further company coverage: