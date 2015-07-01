July 1 Teleste Oyj :

* Signed an agreement with Delta for delivery of a next generation optical broadband network

* Completion of this upgrade is foreseen before April 2016

* Value of agreement is about 3.8 million euros ($4.20 million)

