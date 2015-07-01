BRIEF-Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical says accident in wastewater treatment plant
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4
July 1 Korian Medica SA :
* Mixed general meeting of shareholders of the company Korian Medica, held on June 25, decided to change its company name to Korian Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016