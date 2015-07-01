BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :
* Through a company transaction, Wihlborgs is acquiring the Karin 11 and Nora 11 properties located on Drottninggatan in Malmö from Niam
* On completion, Wihlborgs' total investment will be up to 1 billion Swedish crowns ($120.20 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3219 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pVcfSW) Further company coverage: )