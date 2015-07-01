BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 1 Diageo Plc :
* Diageo announces sale of Gleneagles hotel
* Has sold Gleneagles hotel limited to a private investment group led by Ennismore for an undisclosed amount
* In year ended June 30, 2014 business generated revenues of £43.5 million and operating profit of £2.6 million with a return on invested capital of 4 pct based on book value for year ended June 30, 2014
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4