July 1 Diageo Plc :

* Diageo announces sale of Gleneagles hotel

* Has sold Gleneagles hotel limited to a private investment group led by Ennismore for an undisclosed amount

* In year ended June 30, 2014 business generated revenues of £43.5 million and operating profit of £2.6 million with a return on invested capital of 4 pct based on book value for year ended June 30, 2014