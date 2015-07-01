July 1 Asia Coal Energy Ventures:

* Extension of offer period until 15 July 2015

* Unconditional cash offer

* At 8.45 a.m. On 1 July, ACE had received valid acceptances of offer in respect about 68.20 percent of existing issued ordinary share capital of arms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)