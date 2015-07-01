BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent
July 1 Entra ASA :
* Terminates interest rate swaps with a notional amount of 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($254.31 million)
* Termination fee is about 115 million crowns and will increase realized financial costs in the quarter and reduce actual cash earnings in 2015
* Termination fee will be defined as a one-off item and will thus not reduce cash earnings as a basis for dividend for 2015
* As a result, Entra's average interest rate has decreased to 3.96 pct as of June 30, 2015

($1 = 7.8645 Norwegian crowns)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago