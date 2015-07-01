BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 01Cyberaton SA :
* Shareholders resolve to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.1 zlotys per share or total value of 448,333 zlotys ($119,013) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7671 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pVcfSW) Further company coverage: )