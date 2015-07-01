BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Successfully closed issue of its £250m fixed rate reset callable subordinated tier 2 notes due 2025.
* Issue of notes will help bank to further strengthen its regulatory capital base in line with revised plan accepted by regulator in december 2014
* Net proceeds received by bank will be used for general corporate purposes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pVcfSW) Further company coverage: )