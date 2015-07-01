Italy - Factors to watch on May 8
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 1 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Acquires 100 pct of Datamann A/S, a Danish software company
* Payment is cash 44.4 million Danish crowns, of which 9.4 million crowns is compensation, DKK for DKK, for excess liquidity
* Datamann result for financial year 2014/15 is estimated to be 6 million crowns at EBITDA-level and net sales is expected to be 31 million crowns
* Acquisition is expected to directly result in increased earnings per share of Vitec
* Acquisition adds Vitec group 32 new employees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says it signed a 30.83 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipments