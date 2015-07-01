July 1 Novo Nordisk :

** Says that the company has decided to cease distribution of its once-daily basal insulin Tresiba (insulin degludec) in Germany following a negative outcome of price negotiations with the GKV-Spitzenverband, the German national association of statutory health insurance funds.

** Says in order to ensure a safe switch to another insulin treatment for the 40,000 people with diabetes currently using Tresiba, Novo Nordisk will continue supplying the product until the end of September 2015.

** Says the GKV-Spitzenverband decided to set the price at the level of ordinary human insulin, a product which was launched in the 1980s. If we were to accept this price, we would undermine our ability to research and develop medical innovations for people with diabetes.

