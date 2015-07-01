July 1 Elektrobit Oyj :

* Target during 2015 - 2017 is to grow net sales at least 10 pct annually and reach EBIT level 10 pct of net sales at latest in 2017

* Targets, by year 2017, to clearly increase share of net sales generated from own products and product platforms, from 26.7 pct level of net sales in 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)