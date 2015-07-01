BRIEF-Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical says accident in wastewater treatment plant
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4
July 1 Euronext:
* 19,529,900 new ordinary shares issued by Generale de Sante will be listed on Euronext Paris as of July 3
* Reference price for capital increase : 4.14 euros per share
* Reason for capital increase is asset contribution following the merger-absorption of Ramsay Sante Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016