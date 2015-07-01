July 1 Citycon Oyj :

* The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has granted an exemption to Gazit-Globe Ltd from the mandatory offer obligation

* Exemption requires that Gazit-Globe Ltd. shall not acquire or subscribe for additional shares in Citycon or otherwise increase its voting rights in Citycon after threshold for mandatory public tender offer has been exceeded.

