BRIEF-Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical says accident in wastewater treatment plant
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4
July 1 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Kiadis Pharma prices initial public offering on Euronext at 12.50 euros per share raising 32.7 million euros ($36.24 million)
* Company will have a market capitalization of 166.4 million euros upon listing
* Over-allotment option to issue up to 392,045 additional shares at offer price, equivalent of approximately 4.9 million euros
* In total, company will issue 2,613,636 new shares
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016