July 1 Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Kiadis Pharma prices initial public offering on Euronext at 12.50 euros per share raising 32.7 million euros ($36.24 million)

* Company will have a market capitalization of 166.4 million euros upon listing

* Over-allotment option to issue up to 392,045 additional shares at offer price, equivalent of approximately 4.9 million euros

* In total, company will issue 2,613,636 new shares

