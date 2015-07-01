BRIEF-Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical says accident in wastewater treatment plant
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4
July 1 UMS United Medical Systems International AG :
* In course of a special VAT audit, fiscal authority has announced to deny UMS AG's entitlement to deduct input tax for 2014 until now setting company a deadline to respond
* Tax authority also has announced a tax audit instruction for years 2010 to 2013
* Company believes that it has been entitled to deduct input tax in past and still is in present Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016