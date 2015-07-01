July 1 Electrolux

* Says contests U.S. Department of Justice's opposition to acquisition of GE appliances

* Electrolux believes the acquisition will increase competition and provide consumers access to a greater choice of high quality products at a wider range of competitive prices

* Says finds DOJ's opposition to be wholly inconsistent with its 2006 decision to approve Whirlpool's acquisition of Maytag