July 2 Dnb Asa :
* Says will record a negative effect of basis swaps
connected to funding of approximately NOK 54 million in Q2
* In the second quarter of 2014, there was a positive effect
of basis swaps of NOK 33 million
* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in
connection with long-term funding in international capital
markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian
kroner
* These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime
of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero
effect
