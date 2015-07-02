BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Says has completed the acquisition of WWRD Group of companies from KPS Capital Partners, which was announced on May 11, 2015.
* Says the acquisition included home and lifestyle brands such as Waterford, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Rogaska.
* Says WWRD's sales will be reported as part of Living Products business unit as of July 1, 2015.
* Says potential implications on Fiskars' outlook for 2015 will be announced as soon as a reasoned estimate can be made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.