July 2 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Says has completed the acquisition of WWRD Group of companies from KPS Capital Partners, which was announced on May 11, 2015.

* Says the acquisition included home and lifestyle brands such as Waterford, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Rogaska.

* Says WWRD's sales will be reported as part of Living Products business unit as of July 1, 2015.

* Says potential implications on Fiskars' outlook for 2015 will be announced as soon as a reasoned estimate can be made.