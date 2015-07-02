BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 Neovacs SA :
* Announces closing of 7.5 million euro ($8.30 million) capital increase with U.S. investors
* Proceeds of capital increase will provide additional funding to company to finance development plan of IFN-Kinoid
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017