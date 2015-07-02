BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Ica Gruppen
* Apotek Hjartat to divest its care and nursing business to Apoex
* Ica Gruppen says Apotek Hjartat signed an agreement with apoex to sell its care and nursing business for sek 62 milllion on a debt-free basis Further company coverage:
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.