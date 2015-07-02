BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Halfords Group Plc
* Jonny mason as chief financial officer (cfo) with effect from 12 october 2015. J
* Jonny will become a director of company and member of board immediately upon his joining.
* Jonny is currently cfo of scandi standard ab, a scandinavian company that successfully listed in stockholm in june 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah Young)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.