BRIEF-EROS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SYNDICATION DEAL WITH ZEE
* EROS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SYNDICATION DEAL WITH ZEE
July 2 (Reuters) -
* Addnode buys German software firm Transcat PLM
* Addnode says purchase price to amount to a maximum of 16.48 million euros
* Transcat PLM had sales of 450 million SEK and EBITDA of 23 million SEK in 2014
* The transaction is expected to increase Addnode's earnings per share Further company coverage:
May 8 Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.