BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent
July 1 Dom Maklerski WDM SA :
* Szymon Urbanski resigns as the company's chairman of management board due to personal reasons
* Adrian Dzielnicki appointed the company's new chairman of the management board
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago