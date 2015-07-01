BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism completes establishment of tourism JV with partners
* Says it completes establishment of tourism JV with partners in Qinhuangdao city, on May 2
July 1 Paddy Power Plc
* Gary Mcgann has been appointed as chairman with effect from 01 July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016