BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism completes establishment of tourism JV with partners
* Says it completes establishment of tourism JV with partners in Qinhuangdao city, on May 2
July 1 Groclin SA :
* Sells, along with Groclin Wiring Sp. z o.o., Groclin Luxemburg S.a r.l to PKC Holding Group Sp. z o.o for 50 million euros ($55.37 million)
* PKC Holding Group is a unit of PKC WIRING SYSTEMS Qy based in Finland Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016