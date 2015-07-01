July 1 Glencore Plc :

* Optimum coal mines will be proceeding with the closure of some of the operations which will result in the retrenchment of between 600-700 employees

* Has agreed to provide funding to Optimum to enable Optimum to pay the full retrenchment costs as tabled at the CCMA

* Optimum's affected operations will be placed on care and maintenance

* Optimum currently intends to retain sufficient mining operations, processing capacity to ensure the continued supply of coal to Hendrina Power Station Further company coverage: