BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism completes establishment of tourism JV with partners
* Says it completes establishment of tourism JV with partners in Qinhuangdao city, on May 2
July 1 Glencore Plc :
* Optimum coal mines will be proceeding with the closure of some of the operations which will result in the retrenchment of between 600-700 employees
* Has agreed to provide funding to Optimum to enable Optimum to pay the full retrenchment costs as tabled at the CCMA
* Optimum's affected operations will be placed on care and maintenance
* Optimum currently intends to retain sufficient mining operations, processing capacity to ensure the continued supply of coal to Hendrina Power Station Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016