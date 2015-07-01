Italy - Factors to watch on May 8
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 1 Sygnity SA :
* Signs 52.9 million zloty ($14.0 million) gross deal with Panstwowy Fundusz Rehabilitacji Osob Niepelnosprawnych (State Fund for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons) for the SODiR system licence until Dec. 20, 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7731 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says it signed a 30.83 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipments