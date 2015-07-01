BRIEF-Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical says accident in wastewater treatment plant
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4
July 1 Nanobiotix SA
* Starts phase I/II clinical trial in liver metastasis and hepatocellular cancer with its lead product NBTXR3
* Clinical trial authorization given by French regulatory body in two cancer patient populations with high global incidence
* Significant enlargement of potential use of NBTXR3 targeting fourth and fifth indications after soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer and rectum cancer
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016