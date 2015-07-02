July 2 Ipsen SA :

* Announces update on 2020 outlook

* Expects sales growth acceleration with a 2020 outlook for organic sales of 1.8 billion euros to 2 billion euros ($1.99 billion to $2.21 billion) and a core operating margin of above 26 percent

Plans to focus on specialty care on niche therapeutic areas and on primary care on the gastrointestinal segment