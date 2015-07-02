BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 Ipsen SA :
* Announces update on 2020 outlook
* Expects sales growth acceleration with a 2020 outlook for organic sales of 1.8 billion euros to 2 billion euros ($1.99 billion to $2.21 billion) and a core operating margin of above 26 percent
* Plans to focus on specialty care on niche therapeutic areas and on primary care on the gastrointestinal segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: