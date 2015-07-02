July 2 Dixons Carphone Plc
* Connected World Services signs agreement with Sprint
Corporation to open U.S. stores.
* To open and manage a significant number of Sprint-branded
stores in U.S.
* In the initial phase, Dixons Carphone will supply mobile
phone retail expertise and proprietary knowledge to Sprint who
will open approximately 20 retail stores.
* If these stores prove to be successful, the parties will
progress to a second phase which will involve CWS investing
equally with Sprint in a joint venture to support rollout plans
of up to 500 stores.
* During second phase, Dixons Carphone will invest up to $32
million to obtain a 50% interest in new venture.
