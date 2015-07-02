July 2 C&C Group Plc

* Trading conditions in Q1 were mixed

* Group`s core markets of Ireland and Scotland were impacted by unseasonably cold and wet weather, particularly in May; England & Wales in line with expectations

* US, first quarter shipments were up year-on-year, albeit against soft prior year comparisons

* Following weaker than expected trading conditions in Q1, we anticipate a gradual improvement in core market performance as year progresses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)