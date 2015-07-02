BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Signs research collaboration agreement with University of Ottawa Heart Institute and Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Biology at College de Drance
* Announces goal to launch by mid-2016 a phase IIa human clinical trial of its QGC101 drug candidate for the prevention and treatment of heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: