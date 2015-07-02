BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* Says signs strategic agreement with administrative committee of Changshu (Jiangsu) industrial development zone in China
* Says strategic agreement is to use facilities of Jiangsu region technological park by a newly created unit in China
* Strategic agreement intended to develop and sell biotechnological assets in Asian market
Source text: bit.ly/1IuR3Gw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: