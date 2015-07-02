BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 FSMA:
* Announces suspension of the shares / warrants / derivatives of Greenyard Foods
* Effective date & time of suspension is July 2 at 09:00 AM Source text: bit.ly/1tteiKa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.