July 2 NASDAQ OMX Riga:

* Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) on June 30 accepted for further processing application for Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika mandatory and final takeover bid by SIA CAPITAL HOLDING

* The takeover offer will come in force only after the according decision is made by FCMC on allowing to announce the takeover bid Source text - bit.ly/1R6y8r2

