US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
July 2 Anoto Group AB :
* Says received an order for 10,000 digital pens and the accompanying software from InformDS Technologies (P) Ltd
* The total order value is about 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) plus recurring revenues and the order will be delivered in full by December 31, 2016
* The first shipment has already been made
($1 = 8.3627 Swedish crowns)
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.