July 2 Avtovaz :

* Says June 2015 LADA sales 26,416 vehicles, up 15.6 pct versus sales in May 2015

* Says under preliminary data LADA market share in June is over 20 pct versus 16 pct in June 2014

* LADA sales in June 2014 were 30,114 vehicles, according to data of Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB) Source text - bit.ly/1CM7XtV, bit.ly/1KunPcl

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)