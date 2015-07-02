BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Avtovaz :
* Says June 2015 LADA sales 26,416 vehicles, up 15.6 pct versus sales in May 2015
* Says under preliminary data LADA market share in June is over 20 pct versus 16 pct in June 2014
* LADA sales in June 2014 were 30,114 vehicles, according to data of Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB) Source text - bit.ly/1CM7XtV, bit.ly/1KunPcl
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.