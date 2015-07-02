BRIEF-GET Holdings issues profit warning
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
July 2 SSBV Rovsing A/S :
* Satellite Pension B.V., related party to Greg Sims, board member in SSBV Rovsing, acquired on July 1 a total of 4 million SSBV Rovsing shares for 702,800 Danish crowns ($104,203)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7445 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)