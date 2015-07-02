BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S:
* Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded ChemoMetec as company did not disclose interim management statement for Q3 of 2014/2015 as soon as possible after approval
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: