BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
July 2 NEL ASA :
* Says the company's subsidiary NEL Hydrogen AS has entered into public-private partnership agreement with Akershus County Council for rollout of a hydrogen refilling station in Akershus
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: