BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 AlejaSamochodowa.pl SA :
* Sells 540,000 shares or 90 percent stake in East Trade SA for 710,000 zlotys ($187,721) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.