July 2 Vitec Software Group publ AB :

* Acquires Infoeasy AS, a Norwegian software company

* Payment is cash 15.4 million Norwegian crowns ($1.90 million), of which 5.4 million crowns is compensation, NOK for NOK, for excess liquidity

* Acquisition is expected to directly result in increased earnings per share of Vitec

