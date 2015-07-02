BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Acquires Infoeasy AS, a Norwegian software company
* Payment is cash 15.4 million Norwegian crowns ($1.90 million), of which 5.4 million crowns is compensation, NOK for NOK, for excess liquidity
* Acquisition is expected to directly result in increased earnings per share of Vitec
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9299 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.