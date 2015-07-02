July 2 Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Signed comprehensive frame agreements with China Mobile and China Unicom for transition to cloud-based networks

* Agreements are both spanning a year and valued at up to 4.53 billion yuan ($730.13 million) and 3.59 billion yuan for China Mobile and China Unicom respectively

Source text: bit.ly/1Hzk2dc Further company coverage: See also: ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom:)