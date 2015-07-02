BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited
July 2 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Signed comprehensive frame agreements with China Mobile and China Unicom for transition to cloud-based networks
* Agreements are both spanning a year and valued at up to 4.53 billion yuan ($730.13 million) and 3.59 billion yuan for China Mobile and China Unicom respectively
* Agreements are both spanning a year and valued at up to 4.53 billion yuan ($730.13 million) and 3.59 billion yuan for China Mobile and China Unicom respectively
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.